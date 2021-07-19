DMK warns cadre of action for erecting hoardings in public places

Chennai :

Drawing the party functionaries’ attention to instances of hoardings being erected in public places even now, DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi on Sunday appealed to the workers to abstain from erecting hoardings henceforth without permission.





“I would like to inform that the high command would initiate action against those who violate the party president’s order,” Bharathi added, recalling how the DMK was first to file an affidavit before the Madras High Court informing that the party would not erect hoardings or banners. The issue had caught the High Court’s attention after incidents where motorists and pedestrians getting killed after unauthorised hoardings erected by political parties in the previous regime fell down.





“Though the majority of party workers have given up the habit of erecting hoardings after that, a few people are still erecting hoardings in public places. The party will never permit such activities,” Bharathi added in a statement, cautioning party functionaries to abstain from erecting hoardings or face action.





The ruling party high command has issued the cautionary statement showing no tolerance to banner culture in the backdrop of reports surfacing about some party members erecting hoardings and banners in public places, mainly during the tours of Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin and other top leaders of the party.