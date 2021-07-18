Nellai rowdy arrested for his social media voice clip in Chennai

Chennai :

He, in the voice message, while reacting to murder in Nellai, had threatened to commit a massacre, for not arresting the suspects in the killing. He had also dragged the name of State police chief in the post.





The arrested has been identified as 'Koli' Arulraj , now staying in Athipattu near Ambattur. He has mote than 20 cases including murder and arms cases registered different parts of the state including Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. But this is the first time he is being arrested for a voice clip he posted in the social media message platform.





"I don't need striking force like you with officers like SP or DIG. I am one man army. All I need is a gas tanker. I don't mind getting killed but I will make sure at least 500 people are killed" he was heated threatening in the WhatsApp group. Based on this message police on Saturday arrested him.





Police on Thursday had arrested 4 people in connection with the murder of Kannan of Pandarakulam on Monday. Koli Arul was referring to the killing of Kannan and his message talked about taking revenge for it if the real culprits were not arrested.





The murder o Kannan was believed to be retaliation killing linked to the murder of Muthu Mano inside Palayamkottai jail in April this year.





Police are treading carefully about the two murders because it could trigger communal tension in the area as the killings were suspected to be executed in communal motive.