TNML urges state to permit mass prayers on Bakrid

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML), on Sunday, urged the state government to permit prayers in grounds and mosques on Bakrid.





"Bakrid falls on Wednesday and the festival is celebrated to glorify the sacrifice of Ibrahim, one of the messengers of God. On the occasion Muslims across the world will offer their prayers for Ibrahim and so, Muslims in the state should be allowed to offer prayers either in the mosques or in the grounds", TNML Founder President VMS Mustafa, in a statement.





Owing to rapid spread of the second wave of COVID-19 state government did not permit places of worship to open but as the number of COVID-19 positive cases went down, the state permitted places of worship to function but did not permit mass prayers or consecrations. With the restrictions in place, TNML urged the state to permit mass prayers with restrictions.





"State government can permit mass prayers by laying down restrictions such as prohibiting senior citizens and children from offering prayers in mosques and grounds. Similarly, restrictions such as offering prayers with social distancing and compulsory hand sanitizers at the entrances of mosques or grounds can be made mandatory", said Mustafa.