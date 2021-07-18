TN Samagra Shiksha to help for strengthening high-tech labs in government schools

Chennai :

Pointing out that digital infrastructure has been strengthened in government high schools and higher secondary schools with a focus on students in those institutions, Samagra Shiksha state project director, in his circular to all chief educational officers, said the high-tech labs established in more than 6,000 to support the experiential digital learning of the students.





Referring to the recent review meeting of the School Education Department, he said it was decided to give an additional layer of support at a ground level for the high-tech labs and to ensure proper working of the related programs in every district.





On monitoring the dashboard live, he said the district level login credentials to access the high-tech lab dashboard will be provided to all the CEOs and programmers in every district so they could monitor the operations of the labs effectively and to ensure their smooth operations.





Accordingly, district service engineers will also coordinate with the officials to extend support for the labs at the field level and resolve the issues.





"If there are any issues with respect to the high-tech labs, the officials concerned should ensure that the problems are raised properly by the school headmasters ", he said adding "the official should also ensure to inform the existing state commandant center team if there are any process related feedback, and support in taking the instructions from the State team and to coordinate effectively to implement all the activities in order to smooth functioning of the labs".





The official also said that random visits to the high-tech labs will also be done in all the districts on regular basis.