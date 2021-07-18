Union Minister Murugan's parents continue as farm labourers

Chennai :

That is Loganathan and Varudammal, the parents of L. Murugan, the newly sworn-in Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Information Broadcasting.





The couple live in Konur village in Namakkal district (around 400 km from here) and are leading their lives independently, states a report.





According to a report, the couple -- belonging to Arunthathiyar community, a dalit subsect -- live in a small house and were working in a field when they heard their son Murugan was to become a Union Minister.





Varudammal told a reporter that she didn't do anything for his career growth though she felt proud of her son's position.





The parents did spend on their son's education with borrowed funds and their toil.





A practicing lawyer-cum-politician, Murugan did law at the Dr. Ambedkar Law College here. He also joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.





As a lawyer he has appeared in several cases for the BJP.





The couple haven't changed their attitude after their son became the state head of a national party or after he became a Union Minister.





But they are steadfast in their aim of being independent.





According to a villager, Loganathan stood in a queue to get the Covid-19 assistance given by the state government.