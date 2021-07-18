Woman gets FIR registered against retd SSI hubby 46 yrs after separation

Chennai :

The woman is 65-years-old now and the accused retired as a special sub-inspector. Their daughter, who is 42 now, is a mother of two children. Vijayabalan has been booked under Sections 294(b), 494 (marrying again when the wife is alive) and 509 (insult to the modesty of woman) of the IPC, and when contacted, police said that a hunt has been launched for Vijayabalan.





Police said that the victim who stays in Kolathur now, married Vijayabalan in 1975, when she was in her early 20s, in Bengaluru. While the couple stayed in different parts of the city for the next seven months, Vijayabalan allegedly left her when she was pregnant claiming to be going to Hyderabad in search of a job and did not return. However, a decade later, the woman came to know that Vijayabalan joined the police department and married again.





The victim reportedly approached the Sembium police station seeking action against Vijayabalan. However, he allegedly rejected the victim’s version and also claimed that he wasn’t the father of the child. In 2010, the victim’s daughter took the matter to court and demanded a DNA test. Finally, the DNA test was conducted and the results last year confirmed that Vijayabalan was the biological father. Since the victim lodged a fresh complaint, a case was registered by Ayanavaram all-women police.