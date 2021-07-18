Snatcher returns bag with ATM cards, phones after ‘cash deal’

Chennai :

Latha (name changed) of Srirangam, who had returned from Gujarat recently, had gone to E-Pudhur on her two-wheeler along with her mother to meet her friend on Friday evening. While returning, as they neared the railway overbridge at Crawford at 7 pm, a youth snatched her bag that was hung on the two-wheeler’s handle. Though Latha chased him for a while, the youth managed to escape.





She had Rs 15,000 in cash, two mobile phones and two ATM cards in the bag. When they approached the E-Pudhur police station, officials asked them to come back in the morning.





After reaching home, Latha called the mobile phone number repeatedly. After several attempts, the snatcher, surprisingly attended the call. Latha and her mother narrated their situation and pleaded with him to return the phones and ATM cards but keep the money for himself.





The snatcher agreed, and asked them to send someone to a particular spot on Chennai-Tiruchy bypass. When Latha’s uncle went there, he found the youth standing at a distance. When the latter spotted the man, he threw the handbag and fled from the spot. The snatcher had taken the cash but returned the mobile phones and ATM cards.





The police, who refused to reveal the identity of the victims on their request, are searching for the snatcher.