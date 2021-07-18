CM: Act tough on crime against women, kids

Chennai :

Reviewing the performance of the Home Department headed by him, Stalin said the police should initiate stringent action on crimes committed against women and children. The CM also asked the cops to act in a manner that makes women feel safe in public places.





On better coordination between the police and judiciary, training for judicial and medical officers on forensic science was also discussed at the meeting. Advising the Fire and Rescue Services Department to be ready with personnel and equipment, the CM also asked them to train people on preventing and fighting fire accidents. He also asked officials to conduct road safety audits, identify accident prone blackspots and resolve them scientifically.