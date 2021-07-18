Nehru: Elected council for urban bodies by Dec

Chennai :

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a departmental review in the city, Nehru said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the municipal administration department to complete urban local body polls before the end of the year.





Stating that there were a few problems in the GO issued in 2018 for conducting local body polls, Nehru said the department has received public complaints of reserved seats being converted into general wards and women wards converted into general wards. The CM has instructed the department to rectify the problems and ensure that urban local body polls are held before the end of the year.





“We are working fast to conduct the elections before the end of the year. The Chief Minister will announce the date of elections in the Assembly,” Nehru said, recalling an earlier announcement of the CM for completing the rural local body polls in nine left out districts before September 15.





100mld desal plant, 600mld Cauvery water planned





On the water supply position of the State capital, the municipal administration minister said that a 100mld desalination plant would be developed in Minjur and Vada Nemmeli to augment the drinking water capacity of the city, which requires 1,130 mld. Steps would be taken to also bring 600mld water from the Cauvery river and projects were being planned to ensure that the city does not face water shortage for the next decade, Nehru added, assuring that the government was working to ensure 24x7 piped and metered drinking water supply to the city.