Paths used by garbage vehicles to Porur lake will be shut first: Min

Chennai :

He said that he held a meeting with the Managing Director of the Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewerage Board and officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation earlier as a mayor and urged them to protect the lake.





He alleged that the AIADMK government, after 2011 did nothing to protect the lake and protests were held demanding an end to the dumping of sand in the lake. Social activists also took part in the struggle. As a result of this struggle, the dumping of mud in the lake was stopped.





“However, garbage and medcal waste from Chetty Agaram and Ayyappanthangal are constantly dumped here. The Chennai High Court has also been informed on behalf of the welfare societies here and newspapers are also writing about this. But no decision has been taken to improve this lake in the last 10 years and currently, based on Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin’s instructions I and, health secretary and other officials have inspected the lake. The lake covers an area of ​​252 acres, but about 200 acres is covered with medical waste, debris and oak trees,” said minister.





He will be submitting a report on Porur Lake to the Chief Minister and discuss with the Minister of Public Works to take steps to make the entire lake a drinking water lake. “Now the first task is to block the way for vehicles to come from outside. Police are on high alert to prevent vehicles from entering the area. Porur Drinking Water Lake will be protected and it will continue to be the source of drinking water in Chennai. No matter who or which hospital pollutes the lake, the police will take legal action against them. Only 5 lakes are the source of drinking water for Chennai, “ he added.





Talking about video conferencing with Prime Minister, he said that Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the meeting. So far, 1,77,32,170 vaccines have reached Tamil Nadu and 1,76,19,174 people have been vaccinated and about four lakh are in stock.





The Union Health Minister on Friday, said that Tamil Nadu was the first state to vaccinate more people than sent from Centre.





Even Union Ministers in Delhi, praised manner in which COVID was handled and vaccination was being encouraged in Tamil Nadu. he said.





He also addressed Tamil Nadu Dr MGR University Day and Award Ceremony of the medical university on Saturday.





A total of 185 medals and prizes were awarded to 125 medical students who scored high marks in Medical, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Medical Supplementary Courses.