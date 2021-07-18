Transport Min flags off five new bus routes

Chennai :

An official release said that the Minister launched 17 MTC buses and small services on 12 new and old routes from Nanganallur and Iyyappanthangal terminus. The new bus routes – 576 (Mount Metro to T Nagar) and S40 (Cowl Bazaar Indira Nagar to Pallavaram) from Nanganallur terminus. Bus services were restarted on three old routes – 52K (Nanganallur to Broadway), 70N (Nanganallur to Koyambedu) and M18C (Keelkattalai – T Nagar).





At Iyyappanthangal terminus, he flagged off bus route number 188A (Kundrathur to T Nagar) and two small bus routes – S165 (Kovur EB to Pallavaram) and S166 (Porur to Manimedu). The old bus routes – 166 (Iyyappanthangal – Tambaram), 88C (Thandalam-Broadway) 188C (Kundrathur-Broadway) and 566 (Kundrathur-Tiruporur).





Rural Industries Minister TM Ambarasan who represents the Alandur constituency in which the two termini are located alleged that during the previous AIADMK regime, several bus routes in the Alandur seat were cancelled citing financial loss. He also announced that he would allocate Rs 1 crore from the MLA development fund for renovating and modernisation of the Iyyappanthangal bus terminus.





Rajakannappan said that the Rural Industries Minister’s demand to modernise the Iyyappanthangal terminus would be considered. “The bus terminus would be renovated using the MLA development fund. If needed additional funds would also be allocated to create a modern facility for the passengers,” he said, adding that even if the transport corporations were running under loss, the bus services would be operated for the public welfare.