CS to chair meeting of Collectors on COVID

Chennai :

The Chief Secretary is expected to convene a virtual conference less than two days after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the lockdown extension till the end of the month. The prevailing Southwest monsoon and paddy procurement in delta districts are also expected to be discussed in the meeting.





The district Collectors are likely to apprise the bureaucratic head of the State about the public unrest over COVID vaccine shortage and preparedness of the government machinery over probable reopening of educational institutions. Representatives of private schools have been petitioning the government to reopen the schools for a while now. The Chief Secretary could also lay emphasis on paddy procurement problems during the monsoon season.