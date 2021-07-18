Pudupet AR unit will be bifurcated for better management, says DGP

Chennai :

Armed Reserve-I, Pudupet consists of eight companies, comprising 48 platoons with a sanctioned strength of 3,560 personnel, while Armed Reserve-II, St Thomas Mount consists of six companies with 23 platoons with a sanctioned strength of 1,453.





While a Deputy Commissioner heads each unit, with the bifurcation, the Pudupet unit will get two Deputy Commissioners. The units will be renamed as Armed Reserve-I, Pudupet, Armed Reserve-II, Pudupet, while Armed Reserve-II, St Thomas Mount can be called Armed Unit, St Thomas Mount, read the order.





The order also stated that the traffic planning wing of Greater Chennai Police which is headed by an additional deputy commissioner should be handled by Deputy Commissioners since it involves liasoning with all other government departments including transport, public works, CMDA and considering the expanded jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police. The order also has instructions for other districts.