2,205 fresh cases, 43 fatalities in TN

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 deaths. Of the fresh cases, two were those of returnees from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, said the department.
Chennai: While the positivity rate in the State stands at 1.6 per cent, the new cases pushed the tally to date to 25,33,323 and the number of fatalities so far to 33,695. Thanjavur saw a slight decline in cases while reporting the highest positivity rate of 3.5 per cent, followed by Cuddalore that has a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent. A total of 28,590 active cases of COVID-19 are present in Tamil Nadu currently, with the highest of 3,100 active cases reported from Coimbatore and 3,351 cases from Erode. Recoveries outnumbered the new infections with 2,802 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,71,038 leaving 28,590 active cases. Thirty-one districts reported new infections in double digits and 18 districts saw nil deaths. Chennai recorded 137 new infections and took the count to 5,36,032 and the toll of fatalities to 8,292 with six deaths over the last 24 hours. Of the 43 fatalities in the State, 11 people had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness.
