FIRs being uploaded to CCTNS: TN govt to HC

Chennai :

A submission to this effect was made before the First Bench of the Madras High Court by the Tamil Nadu government. Recording the submission, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy disposed of a writ petition on July 15.





The PIL petition from M Balaji prayed for a direction to the authorities to take immediate action to include the Central Crime Branch in the website of the CCTNS of the the State police to view the FIR details.





A status report, filed by the Chennai Commissioner of Police, revealed that the FIRs registered in the Central Crime Branch, including Cyber Crime Cell in the city, were being uploaded to the CCTNS, except the class for which an exception was carved out in the Supreme Court order dated March 25 this year.





"In the light of the report and as it appears that the local authorities are alive to their obligation in terms of the order of the Supreme Court," the Bench said and disposed of the petition.