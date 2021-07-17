Confident of Centre agreeing on NEET: Min

Chennai :

“The Union government officials held a meeting post the State Health Minister’s Delhi visit regarding expediting admissions at AIIMS Madurai and our concerns are being taken up at a fast pace. I have also asked the Centre to exempt TN from giving away All India Quota medical seats. Only after the Central government approves, admissions to 1,650 seats in new medical colleges can begin,” Subramanian said.





He further said that another request has been raised to start a new medical college in Coimbatore. “To start admissions in medical colleges and counselling, proper data collection and analysis is being done as we are trying to get 150 seats in each new medical college,” the Minister added. He also said that the government is following up on the NEET issue as per HC directions.