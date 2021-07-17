Ma Su says prepared for 3rd wave, seeks 1cr more doses from Centre

Chennai :

“The spends for the second wave of COVID-19 and the infrastructure required for the third wave is about Rs 1,500 crore and the State heath department has been given about Rs 800 crore as we prepare to handle the third wave,” he said.





Talking about the third wave, Subramanian said, the UK is seeing 30,000 to 35,000 cases daily, but the daily deaths are about 20 or 30 only. We are prepared to handle the third wave. Meanwhile, as the number of mucormycosis cases in the State has reached nearly 4,000, the Health Minister said additional medicines have been requested.





“Patients seek medical help very late and the delay spreads the infection. We urge the public to visit hospitals at the earliest. A total of 7,000 beds are available for mucormycosis in the State and separate wards have been opened at government hospitals,” he said. He added that no cases of Zika virus has been reported in the State yet and preventive measures are being undertaken.





Subramanian inaugurated a vaccination camp exclusively for auto drivers and barbers in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Harikiran Prasad in Jafarkhanpet. He said that 1,77,31,660 doses of vaccines have been received in Tamil Nadu, of which 1,73,20,774 doses have been administered. Currently, 20,07,910 lakh doses are available in the State. He said the units in Chengalpattu and Cunoor can start the manufacture of vaccines as soon as the Centre approves.





The Health Minister said 75 per cent of vaccines from the Centre are being given to the government sector and the rest to private hospitals. However, private hospitals are not utilising the 25 per cent allocation and this is why we need to push the vaccination drive in private hospitals.