Kalvi Tholaikatchi plans more programmes for English medium students

Chennai :

At present, the programmes largely cater to Tamil medium students. The channel plays an important role to teach government school students, who do not have online classes, especially during the closure of schools. The channel telecasts virtual classes for students from classes 1 to 12, and also offers classes for NEET and JEE aspirants from government schools, who are not able to afford private coaching classes. Following requests from students and parents, steps were already taken to introduce more programmes for English medium classes, said a senior official from the School Education Department. There already are a few programmes for English medium students that are aired by the channel, and shooting of more classes have already started, the official said, adding that a detailed list would be released soon.





“All the programmes meant for English medium students will be created involving retired teachers and experts in the field. Apart from NEET and JEE coaching classes, the authorities are also planning to introduce more virtual sessions in English for other competitive exams.” The official said a standardised timetable for English medium students from classes 1 to 12 would also be released. “Awareness will also be created about the English medium programmes among the students by asking the teachers to distribute printed pamphlets,” he added.





In addition to classes for English medium students, provisions have also made for the students who miss the programme schedule, he said. “The programmes could also be watched on TN e-learn portal and YouTube channel”. The official said feedback and suggestions were invited from the stakeholders on improving Kalvi Tholaikatchi programmes. “The authorities concerned also planning to introduce one more educational channel to offer more programmes for the students. Similarly, private DTH operators will also be roped in to spread the telecast of the channel,” he said.