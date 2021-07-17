Counselling teams formed to educate pregnant women, lactating mothers

Chennai :

The obstetrics department at government hospitals has pooled in a counselling team to address these issues and educate those who are not willing to vaccinate out of fear. So far, 700 pregnant women and 350 lactating mothers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Institute of Obstetrics in the city.





“On the day of launch, I interacted with pregnant women and lactating mothers and clarified their doubts on the adverse effects of the vaccines. Some people were worried about fever, miscarriage, etc,” said Dr Vijaya Subramanian, director of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She added that there was a need for a counselling team and experts to help these women get rid of their fears related to the vaccines.





“We assured that they would not be as affected by COVID-19 after vaccination. We also scan their abdomen to check for any changes in the foetus,” said Dr Vijaya. The obstetrics department at government hospitals has also appointed vaccination officers to follow up with pregnant women and lactating mothers post-vaccination and to report any instances of adverse effects.





“There have been no adverse effects reported so far. We have seen a slow response but as we encourage more people and bring them healthy examples. We hope that more women will willingly volunteer to get vaccinated,” said Dr Vinitha, head obstetrics at Stanley Hospital.