Conductor subjected to COVID test after using saliva to issue tickets

Coimbatore :

Despite passengers raising objections against issuing tickets by touching saliva, the conductor identified as Gunasekaran, 47, did not pay heed and continued to do so. There were as many as 57 passengers onboard the bus. The transport corporation has already issued instructions discouraging the practice of using saliva as it is unsafe for both the bus crew and passengers. Among the passengers, Murugesan, a second grade staff of the Corporation Health Department informed the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Sundamedu on the unhealthy practice of the conductor.





Thereafter, the conductor was forced to undergo COVID-19 test at the UPHC after the bus reached its destination. “The conductor comes across hundreds of passengers in a day and even if one person is infected, it may lead to a virus spread due to such unhealthy practice. He also does not get an opportunity to wash hands after touching his tongue for saliva and issues tenders to passengers with the same hand,” said Murugesan. Further, he said that the transport corporation officials have been informed about the incident. “We have also requested the transport department to relieve the conductor from work until COVID-19 test results come for him,” he added.