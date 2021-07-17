Inoculation drive slow in TN due to wastage and poor management of vax, says BJP’s Ravi

Chennai :

Excerpts:





The DMK blames the Centre for showing step-motherly treatment to TN in providing COVID vaccines. What is your comment?





Centre’s vaccine distribution programme is a transparent one covering all the states. The Centre had two criteria for vaccine drive, first the population and then the utilisation. Tamil Nadu got its due based on vaccine utilisation arithmetic. It is not about whether the AIADMK or DMK is ruling the state, the vaccine was distributed based on the higher utilisation and lower wastage category.





BJP local functionaries in Chennai, Erode and Coimbatore contradict their views over the formation of Kongu Nadu. What is the BJP up to?





There is no agenda for the BJP to divide Tamil Nadu. Nation-building is the only agenda of BJP. The BJP local functionaries are just respecting the identity of the region. Our workers will continue to respect the Kongu Nadu identity. A similar approach will be taken for Pandya Nadu and Chera Nadu.





The BJP has opened the account in TN legislative Assembly after several years what is your view?





We are not satisfied with the result of just 4 Assembly seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji almost doubled the financial sanctions to projects in TN and a lot of funding is given to the state. PM Modi has given more importance to TN, but we could not convert them into votes. We lost three to four seats by a narrow margin and there were some internal issues within the party workers and the party is in the process of course correction. We know our strengths and weakness and this is just the beginning.





AMMK leader VK Sasikala has been constantly troubling your alliance partner AIADMK your views?





This is something that the AIADMK leaders should think and act. It is their party’s internal issue and they should act on what will be good for the party’s future. We will not interfere with this issue as it has nothing to do with the NDA.





The BJP has given posts and prospects for those contesting or based in the Coimbatore region. Murugan, Annamalai and Vanathi contested from the western belt and have got elevation in the party, what about others?





One of our strong functionaries Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli is now the BJP floor leader in the Assembly. Tamilisai Soundarajan was elevated and Pon Radhakrishnan served as minister representing Kanniyakumari. BJP is a party that focussed on the entire state and not districts.





Cauvery River and Mekedatu have been an issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The BJP party units also contradict each other on riparian rights. What are your views?





Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are dependent on Cauvery and the issue has been politicised. Rather than the political approach the states should be bound to the court directions and approach the issue on a logical basis.