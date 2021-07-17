Demand to heighten AP’s Pillur dam may reduce flow in Palar

Vellore :

At present, the Palar is witnessing good flow due to rains in catchment areas in Andhra Pradesh and the Pillur check dam near Vaniyambadi is overflowing. On Thursday, YSR Congress Kuppam Mandal coordinator Bharat visited the check dam and told reporters that the waterbody’s height, which is at present 13 feet, would be incresed as local farmers complain of water going waste - the quantum flowing into Tamil Nadu.





YSR Congress leader Bharat along with his supporters worshipped the water by dropping petals said he would mobilise support of the MPs in the region and ensure adequate funds for increasing the height of check dam. Reacting to Bharat’s claim, officials seeking anonymity said that AP had till date constructed check dams in 22 locations across the Palar. “The Pillur check dam was initially 5 feet high, but was later raised to 8 feet and then to the present 13 feet,” they added.





Local farmers were sore that if the height was raised , it would prevent water entering the state and as a result, the three districts of Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, would have to rely on rain alone to ensure flow in the river. Meanwhile, Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian inspected three sites in Aravankadu, Poigai and Shenbakkam, all within 15 km of Vellore town, for the construction of a check dam across the Palar. However, PWD sources revealed that a site for the proposed dam would be identified soon and the construction would be completed within a year.