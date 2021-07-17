Kongu Nadu clerical error, clarifies Murugan

Chennai :

The Union Minister said, “The Kongu Nadu mention in my profile is a clerical mistake. There is nothing more to it.” Annamalai, who on Friday took charge as Tamil Nadu unit president, declared that Kongu Nadu was not its demand. Annamalai said he had sought an explanation from the district unit that passed a resolution demanding the creation of Kongu Nadu.





Kongu Nadu has figured in the profile of Murugan as his social identification and nothing more to it. Don’t create a mountain out of the molehill, Annamalai urged. There are more than 13,000 villages in TN and more than 3.5 crore people in the state are in a way benefitting from the schemes of Centre. The TN BJP unit will reach out to each village, Annamalai added. He also clarified that the “control of media” statement by him was related to the OTT media and not the mainstream news media. PM Narendra Modiji believes in media as the fourth pillar of democracy and media friends should continue to support the state BJP for nation-building, Annamalai said.





“My reference was regarding digital media, social media and that has no checks and balances in carrying news and I have already spoken to media houses explaining the issue,” Annamalai said. Earlier in the day, BJP cadre thronged the Chennai airport and received the newly sworn-in minister Murugan in a simple manner. The cadre set an example by maintaining social distancing and brought huge garland for Murugan that was carried by more than 30 of them. Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters also witnessed gala celebrations as the party workers gathered to host a reception for Union Minister of State Murugan and the new BJP state president Annamalai, who assumed charge at the headquarters. Amidst fanfare, senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary CT Ravi, state secretary Karu Nagarajan were also present on the occasion.