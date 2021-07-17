Irate farmers lock up Desur market demanding dues

Tiruvannamalai :

The farmers from nearly 50 surrounding villages had unloaded their produce, mainly paddy at the regulated market more than three months ago and were still waiting to be paid. The farmers, numbering 200 had repeatedly met officials, including the market supervisor and demanded that they be paid. As the supervisor absented himself in a bid to not meet the farmers, nearly 25 of them locked up the main gate of the market.





When news reached the police, they rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. The latter demanded that they be paid immediately and finally gave up their agitation and opened the locked gate when police convinced them that action would be taken to disburse pending dues at the earliest.