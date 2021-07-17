AIADMK functionary held for attempting to molest daughter’s friend

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Velmurugan, a resident of Mariammankoil Street in Thanjavur and president of Thanjavur South District Ilaignar and Ilam Pengal Pasarai (AIADMK Youth Wing), was in the habit of sending WhatsApp messages to a 15-year-old girl, who is also his daughter’s friend, residing in his locality. Velmurugan’s daughter was studying in Class 10. To avoid doubts, he was sending messages to the girl in his daughter’s name.





Meanwhile, Velmurugan had reportedly shifted his house to the street where that particular girl was staying and often spoke to her in a jovial manner. Since Velmurugan was her friend’s father, the unsuspecting girl also spoke to him. However, Velmurugan recently on one occasion behaved indifferently and attempted to molest the girl.





After this, the girl, who was upset with his approach, started avoiding him. But, he continued to trouble her and the girl unable to bear the torture lodged a complaint with the Vallam All Women Police station. Based on the complaint, Inspector Kalaivani registered a case against Velmurugan under various sections, including under Pocso Act. Subsequently, he was arrested and lodged in prison.