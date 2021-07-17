2,312 new cases, 46 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :

The positivity rate in the State stands at 1.6 per cent, with Thanjavur recording the highest of 3.7 per cent, followed by 3.3 per cent in Cuddalore. As many as 252 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 168 in Salem and 158 in Thanjavur. The deaths stood at 46, with the highest of seven in Chennai, followed by four each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Coimbatore. The death toll in the State has reached 33,652.





A total of 2,986 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,68,236. The number of active cases in the State stands at 29,230, with the highest of 3,284 in Coimbatore. Ramanathapuram has the lowest of 153 active cases in the State.