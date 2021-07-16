Stalin chairs MPs meet ahead of Parliament session

Chennai :

The meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs), presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was held at Anna Arivalayam, on Friday.





"Issues to be raised by the DMK MPs were discussed in the meeting. Stalin assigned specific topics for specific MPs in the meeting", said DMK sources.





The monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 19 and will end on August 13.





Party sources said that DMK has planned to raise key issues in the upcoming Parliament session such as NEET, Mekedatu dam issue and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.





The monsoon session holds importance due to the fact that it will be the first Parliament session after DMK has come to power in Tamil Nadu and the demands placed by the state government to the central government will be raised by the DMK which has a strong contingent of 24 elected MPs in Lok Sabha.