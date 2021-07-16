Tamil Nadu Class 12 board results on July 19

Chennai :

The results will be available online and the students will also receive an SMS on their mobile numbers.

After the board exams were cancelled following the Covid -19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to calculate the results of Class 12 students.

The committee decided that 50 per cent weightage would be given to the Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20 per cent to Class 11 public exam theory marks and 30 per cent to class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) is to announce its results only on July 31 while the Tamil Nadu state board will become the first to announce the results for Class 12.

The mark lists can be downloaded from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in from July 22 onwards.