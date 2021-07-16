WATCH: New TN BJP president K Annamalai takes charge, thanks party members

Chennai :

The newly appointed state president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, K Annamalai took charge at the party-state committee office on Friday afternoon.





He took over from Loganathan Murugan who joined the Narendra Modi's council of ministers as a Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, earlier this week.

Addressing party workers, Annamalai said that it was his honour to take on the responsibility of being the party's leader and that he would fulfil his duties with humility.





Annamalai, who had quit the Indian Police Service (IPS), said that the new party state leadership would be a mixture of both senior leaders and young turks and added that he would act as a catalyst against the ruling DMK.





The new BJP state head received a grand welcome with party workers crowding outside the state committee office.