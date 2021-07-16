Stalin to meet PM on Mekedatu dam issue

Chennai :

"Chief Minister has sought time to meet the Prime Minister on the Mekedatu issue and once appointment is given Stalin will visit Delhi. Stalin's Delhi visit will follow the visit of Yediyurappa to Delhi as Yediyurappa's visit is expected to pressurise the central government in the dam issue", said sources in the Secretariat.





Recently, the state government convened a meeting of all legislative parties and passed resolutions against construction of Mekedatu dam. It was also decided to submit the resolutions together in Delhi and as decided a delegation left to Delhi, on Thursday, and met Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, on Friday.





Meanwhile, as the all-party delegation left for Delhi Yediyurappa also left for Delhi and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister to urge the central government to give permission for constructing Mekedatu dam. As the Prime Minister did not grant an appointment for the all-party delegation to meet him, Stalin sought appointment from the Prime Minister.