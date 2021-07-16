Class 12 marks being verified, results soon: Min

Chennai :

“The results are almost ready and as per schedule, will be out before July 31,” he said. Stating that Chief Education Officers in all districts were asked to crosscheck the marks, the Minister said the CEOs will be asked to submit the report in a review meeting to be held on Friday.





Pointing out that cross-checking would ensure marks were accurate, he said, “Students should not face issues with regard to the results.” Also, reiterating the government’s stance on opposing NEET, he said, “we will continue to take legal steps so NEET can be exempted from here.” The Minister also clarified that since the exam date was announced by the Union Government, students were asked to prepare for the medical test.





To a question on the government’s free NEET coaching, Poyyamozhi said that training would continue for government school students online and also on webinars. Claiming that per day, one subject would be covered, he said a periodical test would be conducted, and students’ doubts with regard to the exam will also be cleared. On cancellation of re-opening of schools in neighbouring Puducherry, the Minister said that he was not aware of it officially and would ask his department authorities to get a detailed report, adding, officials here will also look at Puducherry’s preparations with regard to the reopening of schools.