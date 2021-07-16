Bar Council prohibits lawyers booked under NDPS Act

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has prohibited three lawyers booked under criminal complaints from practising as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings pending against them.

Representative Image Chennai : A BCTN-P notice issued recently said advocates P Satish and P Regivines have been prohibited owing to them being booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act while another lawyer, S Jothiraja, has been prohibited under various IPC sections including attempt to murder. Thoothukudi Collector had also ordered Jothiraja’s detention under Goondas Act.