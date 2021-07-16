Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 30,000-mark

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) reduced to about 1.7 per cent, with the highest of 3.7 per cent in Thanjavur, followed by 3.5 per cent in Cuddalore. As many as 1,45,663 more people were tested in the past 24 hours. The number of cases in Coimbatore was 256, while Thanjavur reported 163. Chennai reported 148 cases, while 159 and 155 were reported in Erode and Salem respectively.





Active cases in the State dropped below 30,000 and stands at 29,950. The highest number of active cases is in Coimbatore (3,453). The number of deaths stood at 49 on Thursday, with 33 deaths among people who did not have any comorbidities. The death toll in the State stands at 33,606. As many as 3,006 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 24,65,250.