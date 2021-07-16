Strive to establish Kamaraj rule: Alagiri

Chennai :

Addressing cadre during Kamarajar’s 119th birth anniversary celebration at Kamarajar Hall in the city, Alagiri said, “Congress cadre should vow to establish Kamarajar rule in Tamil Nadu. Congress cadre should not set any target less than establishing Kamarajar rule.” “Some might wonder how we could establish Kamarajar rule when we are in DMK alliance. Yes, we are in an alliance. They have their ideology. We have ours. Just because we are in the alliance, it doesn’t mean we should not form a government tomorrow (in future). Let us make our efforts for that,” Alagiri said, before inaugurating a rally towards Kamarajar Memorial. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin garlanded the statue of Kamarajar on Anna Salai and offered his tributes to the Congress veteran.





A statement issued by the CM on Thursday recalled the legislation passed in 2006-11 DMK regime to observe July 15 (Kamarajar’s birthday) as education development day and said that a GO was passed on May 25, 2006 and a subsequent Act was passed to prevent education development day from being changed. It was only on the basis of the GO education development day was still being observed in the state, he said.