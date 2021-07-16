Leopard freed from snare dies soon

Coimbatore :

Acting on information from locals, a team of officials of Nilgiris Forest Division rushed to the spot and found the animal, aged around two years, trying vigorously to relieve itself from the snare at Yellanalli near Coonoor to Ooty Road around 10 am. “The animal, which was healthy and young, could hardly have spent a night in the trap. It however, suffered heavy bruises in its aggressive struggle to release itself from the snare.





The leopard also suffered a paralysis on its hind limbs and was unable to move as the barbed wire got tightened around its hip,” said Guru Swamy Dabbala, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris Forest Division. It took more than an hour for the officials to remove the snare. “With utmost care and precaution, the barbed wire was cut off after restraining the animal using nylon nets. It wasn’t tranquilised to avert any complications. After the release of the trap, the animal in fact appeared active for about 20 minutes. Still, the leopard couldn’t stand up due to paralyzed hind limbs as its spinal cord was damaged by the snare.





Efforts were made to shift the animal to a veterinary hospital. But then, in a short while the leopard succumbed to injuries,” added the official. The Forest Department has been investigating to find out who laid the snare. “There is cattle shed nearby in a human settlement, which has also been fenced with such barbed wires to prevent entry of wild animals. Hence, investigations are underway,” the DFO said. A case has been registered against the farm owner.