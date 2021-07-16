Resident creates flutter at Secretariat seeking action on ‘corrupt’ tahsildar

Chennai :

While the sub registrar offices are transforming, the tahsildar offices continue to make headlines due to corruption that prevails in Revenue Department. A video of Arul Das from Chengalpattu district speaking against corruption in administration also went viral on social media and he demanded Chief Minister Stalin and other officials’ intervention. He also urged that the state should ensure that the public complaints are attended to within the time frame prescribed as per norms.





“My property is at Nandivaram in Gudavanchery. There is no proper reply from the Vandalur tahsildar and local revenue department staff on my application. After wasting several weeks, I finally came to the Secretariat to meet the Revenue Minister, but again I could only meet his personal assistant, who passed the buck stating he will forward my petition. I need a solution,” Arul Das told reporters. “My daughter had already given a complaint to the CM cell and the Revenue Department, but no action has been taken and the Vandalur Tashildar is demanding bribe,” he alleged. When contacted, a senior Revenue official said that the issue would be looked into.





“In most of the cases, there are litigations between property owners and issuance of patta and name transfers require time for verification of land documents and court judgments. We are taking this issue seriously and senior officials have already urged the District Collectors to file a report on such pending applications,” the official added.