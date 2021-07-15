Mekedatu dam: Duraimurugan to lead TN's all-party delegation to Delhi

Chennai :

The delegation is to apprise the minister of the dangers involved in the construction of the Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river by the Karnataka Government. It is to be noted that Mekedatu dam has been a burning issue in Tamil Nadu for the past few months.





All political parties of Tamil Nadu including the BJP and the AIADMK are participating in the delegation to meet the union minister. The AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar has already said that the party has given full support to the chief minister in passing a resolution against the construction of the Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river.





The team is expected to hand over a copy of the resolution passed at the all-party meeting held on July 12 against the construction of the Mekedatu dam. The resolution had urged the Union government not to grant any permission to the proposal of Karnataka to construct a dam on the Cauvery river.





The political parties of Tamil Nadu in the all-party meeting said that the Supreme Court had earlier banned construction activities in Cauvery river without permission from the downstream states.





The all party delegation is expected to meet the Union Jal Sakti Minister on Friday at his office. While some members of the delegation will leave for New Delhi on Thursday, the rest will leave on Friday morning, according to the Tamil Nadu General Administration Department and the office of the Water Resources Minister.





The team will be camping at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in New Delhi, according to an official press release.



