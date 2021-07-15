Seeman comes in support of Vijay

Chennai :

"Vijay was not involved in tax evasion but exercised his right to approach Court and sought exemption for paying entry tax as the tax amount was much higher. People of right wing parties started targeting Vijay as if he was involved in tax evasion. Right wing persons should understand that a person who tries to evade taxes will not approach the Court", said Seeman, in a statement.





Recently, the High Court fined Vijay of Rs 1 lakh for seeking exemption for paying entry tax and advised him to follow what he preaches in his movies. After the judgement, Vijay was both criticised and supported in social media. Criticisers targeted Vijay by alleging that an actor like Vijay should not have sought exemption for entry tax.





Seeman, however, said that approaching court and seeking exemption is a right of an individual. "Vijay has the right to seek exemption and also has the right to appeal against the verdict of Madras High Court. If the tax structure in the country remains as a mere tax people will come forward to pay them but tax is used as a tool to swindle the properties of the public", said Seeman, who also asked Vijay to stay strong in such difficult times.