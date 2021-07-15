Health Min in Delhi today to demand more doses, AIIMS

More vaccines for TN in proportion to the population-size, speedy completion of AIIMS in Madurai, proposal for a new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore are among the key demands that State Health Minister Ma Subramanian will present to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Delhi on Thursday.
Chennai: Speaking to reporters on his way to Delhi, Subramanian said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has already written to the PM about the disproportionate vaccine allocation to TN and demanded 1 crore doses. I will be taking it up further with the Union Minister as part of the 13 demands we are set to make to the Union government.” He will also put forth the issue of admission of students in 11 medical colleges in the State and press for its immediate commencement, exemption from NEET and also the need to immediately revive the Pasteur Institute in Coonoor as well as commence operations at the Integrated Vaccine Complex in Chengalpattu. To a query on the Rajan report, Subramanian said that the CM will discuss the report with legal experts and come out with the next course of action.
