TN agriculture budget to encourage organic farming, says Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam convened a meeting with the farmers at Thanjavur Collectorate in which representatives from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai conveyed their suggestions. Farmers wanted the government to provide good support and encourage organic farming by appointing an expert committee.





A special scheme should be launched for those practicing organic farming through zero budget. The participants also urged the Minister to provide incentives on a par with states of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The representatives urged the government to deploy those provided work under the MGNREGS into agricultural activities so that manpower shortage for farming activities could be ended. They also asked the state to encourage youngsters into agriculture and accord special attention to water management. Responding to them, Panneerselvam assured to include all their suggestions in the special agriculture budget.





Agriculture secretary C Samayamoorthy and Director A Annadurai were present. The Minister said that the suggestions made by farmers at the meeting would make it a good agriculture budget. “This budget will have schemes to encourage organic farming and redress grievances like disbursement of arrears to cane farmers,” he assured. The Minister said that 1.57 MT paddy procured through the DPCs were about to be damaged in rains. But within three days, around 70,000 MT were shifted to safer places.