EPS targets govt over NEET, demands DMK to fulfil poll promise

Chennai :

During the run up to the April 6 Assembly elections, the DMK chief Stalin had assured steps within “24 hours” of assuming power to get the test scrapped, Palaniswami said in a statement. However, the announcement of examination date (September 12 2021) was a “thunderbolt” for students who believed the words of the Chief Minister and Ministers and were not prepared for the test as they expected NEET to be scrapped, he said.





Palaniswami, accused the DMK of using NEET as an “election gimmick” and diverting people against the “Amma’s government” on the issue. Recalling the steps taken during the AIADMK regime to get the state exempted from the ambit of the test, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of not taking proper action to get the exam scrapped in respect of Tamil Nadu.





The AIADMK leader also listed initiatives like the 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who clear NEET in medical admissions and setting up 17 new government medical colleges in a decade of his party led rule. Palaniswami demanded that the DMK government take appropriate action to fulfill its NEET related election promise, which was to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national test.