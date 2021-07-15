COVID spend, delay in Central funds hit freebie schemes

Chennai :

The fund flow to local bodies are also adversely affected due to back to back COVID lockdowns and the Centre delaying the local body funds due to lack of elected councils, informed government sources said. For instance, the distribution of milch cows, country chicken, bicycles, laptops, gold for the beneficiaries of marriage assistance scheme, two-wheelers for women are some of the projects that are hit due to the financial crunch and the corona lockdowns.





The applications from the public had also dwindled in the past one year, said an official source explaining that the model code of conduct due to Assembly polls also stalled the freebie schemes for two months. “Similar schemes like distribution of TV, fan, mixie and grinder were shelved owing to increased coverage and policy decisions of the government, the official explained.





The state had been deprived of the local body funds due from the Centre due to the absence of an elected council. This should start rolling out from the Centre once when the civic polls are completed for all urban local bodies,” the official said. “Last year a circular from the department HoDs insisting cost cutting measures were sent to all departments to be economical while buying stationeries, computers, printers and furniture materials due to financial constraints. This cost-cutting measure continues till date,” said S Peter Anthonysamy, president, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association. However, the employee’s welfare activities are attended to by the state and the essential computers and electronic items are provided through intent, but there is a restriction unlike the previous years.





Then the computers and equipment that were shifted from the ministers room during the new government formation have been evenly distributed to other departments to meet the essentials, Anthonysamy said. Meanwhile, the departments that are in the financial crisis have been told to look out for revenue generation options through PPP mode. Industries and MSME dept will have strategic planning in 2 to 3 months to attract investments, official sources said.