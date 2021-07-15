Day after CM’s appeal, Nirmala waives taxes for SMA drug to baby

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday waived the import duty for life saving drug for treating a 23-month-old girl Mithra, who was suffering from Spinal Muscular Atropy (SMA).
Chennai: This followed a request made by Chief Minister MK Stalin and BJP state unit president K Annamalai and BJP Coimbatore South MLA and Mahila Morcha leader Vanathi Srinivasan to Nirmala. While Annamalai wrote a letter to the Union Finance Minister last evening seeking exemption of import duties on humanitarian grounds for treating Mithra, Vanathi spoke to her on Wednesday morning and got an assurance that her request would be considered. Vanathi later in a tweet thanking Nirmala, said “Thank you for waiving the import duty for life saving drug of Selvi Mithra of Erode. By waiving the import duty, you have become another mother of that girl.” Earlier, she said she had spoken to Nirmala over phone and requested for waiving of the import duty to which the Minister promised to help. On Tuesday, hours after Chief Minister Stalin wrote a demi-official letter to Nirmala, Annamalai too sent one.
