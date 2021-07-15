Rural reach to be Annamalai’s plan to increase BJP presence in state

Coimbatore :

“The BJP will strive to make its presence in every household in 13,000 villages in the state,” he told reporters. Annamalai, who commenced his road show from Coimbatore to take oath as the party’s state president in Chennai on Friday was welcomed by hundreds of party workers. Earlier, the BJP leader offered his prayers at a temple.





“The BJP is not a party run by an individual, but everything here is a combined effort. Hence, age is not a factor. Even those with experience have been rewarded with various posts at the national level in the commission, committee, as Minister of State and as Lt Governor,” he said. Further, the ex-cop turned politician said, in a veiled reference to the DMK, that in other family run parties only one leader will come up from the same family.





“I am confident that the BJP will emerge as a major force in Tamil Nadu due to its combination of factors with those experienced and youth. The party will be an alternative force and more number of MP’s will go to Parliament from Tamil Nadu after the 2024 parliamentary polls,” he said. Annamalai also said that the party does not see anyone as a leader and even, “I am going to Chennai only to serve,” he said. In Tirupur, he blamed the DMK for opposing NEET and NEP.