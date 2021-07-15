Begin work on Airport-Kilambakkam soon, Stalin tells Metro Rail officials

Chennai :

Reviewing the Chennai Metro Rail Project works at the Secretariat, Stalin directed the officials to complete the Metro Phase-II works at the earliest and open it for the public use. The Metro has planned to take up Phase-I extension line from Airport to Kilambakkam via Tambaram and Chromepet.





The proposed elevated corridor would run a distance of 15.3 km along GST road with around 13 stations. “We have received the detailed project report from the consultant and we are examining it. And then, we will send it to the government for its approval,” a senior CMRL official said. As far as the Light Rail project connecting Velachery with Tambaram is concerned, the official said, the consultant is at the final stages of completing the DPR. “It is still in the pipeline,” the official added.





On the Phase-II, the official said that the physical works have begun under the four packages in the three corridors. The Phase-II project will be built with an estimated of cost of Rs 61,843 crore, covering 118.9 km in three corridors - Madhavaram-SIPCOT Siruseri via KMC, Royapettah and Adyar, Madhavaram-Shollinganallur via Porur and Poonamalee Bypass-Light house