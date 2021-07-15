2,458 new cases, 55 deaths in TN

Tamil Nadu reported 2,458 new COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 25,26,401. As many as 55 deaths were also reported in the State.
Chennai: While 16 of them we in private hospitals, 39 were in government facilities. The total tally stands at 33,557. Coimbatore reported eight deaths, followed by five each in Chennai and Thanjavur. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 1.8 per cent; and Thanjavur recorded the highest of 4.1 per cent; Tiruppur, 3.5 per cent; and Sivaganaga, 3.3 per cent. Coimbatore reported 270 cases, followed by Erode with 175 cases, Thanjavur with 171, Salem reported 164, and Chennai, 153 on Wednesday. A total of 3,021 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 24,62,244. As many as 1,46,394 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
