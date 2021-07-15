Proportion of women bus passengers goes up to 60 pc: Min

Chennai :

After inspecting the Institute of Road Transport and Drinking Water Treatment Plant at Gummidipoondi, he said, to ensure hassle-free travel, the transport corporations have increased the number of ordinary fare bus services from 6,000 to 7,291.





“To find out the exact number of women passengers, we have been issuing free bus tickets to women, differently-abled and transgender passengers,” he said. To ensure the safety of the women passengers, he said works are underway to fix CCTV cameras in 2,800 buses of the MTC under the Nirbaya Fund. “Soon it will be implemented in all the town buses,” he added.





The Minister said the number of people travelling in the corporation buses has come down to 90 lakh post-COVID. Before the pandemic, the corporation buses would carry 1.6 crore passengers a day, he noted.