Booster dose necessary for all COVID vaccines: Virologist

Vellore :

“A booster is a must after four weeks of the second dose if you are in the middle of a virus wave. Otherwise, the booster dose can be taken after four months of the second dose,” he told DT Next. Those with chronic diseases and immune suppression issues would definitely need a booster dose, he added. Referring to studies currently under way in the US on booster doses, he said it would be known when a normal person would require a booster dose only after conclusion of the studies.





Reinfection is a natural phenomenon, he added, and pointed out that it was diagnosed in the case of the Kerala girl because she underwent an RT-PCR test again as she had to travel. Otherwise, it would not have been noted as she was asymptomatic, he said. When asked about mixing different vaccines for first and second doses, he said, “All vaccines work, and hence mixing them will not result in any issues.” To a question about the anticipated third wave, he said the country should be ready for it, but added that predictions about it started at the wrong time.





“Third wave prediction started when the second wave peaked on May 6, which was the wrong time to make such a prediction. It was clearly a gimmick to divert attention from the rampaging second wave. It worked, as the entire nation fell for it and started talking about it. But it is good to be ready.”