Madras HC seeks EC to ensure that driver ferrying poll officials do not miss exercising their franchise

The Madras high court has sought the Election Commission to take necessary steps to ensure that all personnel engaged on polling duty, including drivers who ferry other officers, ballot boxes, and material from one place to another, have the opportunity to cast their votes and do not lose such right merely because of their engagement.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy offered the direction on a plea moved by' Vaadagai Urimaiyalarkal Ottunarkal Nala Munnetra Sangam' that during the conduct of any elections, particularly to an Assembly or the Parliament, several personnel are engaged, including drivers, but adequate arrangements are not made for such personnel to cast their votes The bench in its order while disposing the plea also noted that there is now an elaborate procedure which is adopted by the Election Commission to ensure that every person involved in the election machinery exercises the right to cast his vote and has a due opportunity in this regard.





“Indeed, orders have been passed and matters pertaining to Returning Officers and other personnel have been specifically dealt with. Even in course of the recent Assembly elections in this State, the Election Commission made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the personnel engaged for polling could exercise their voting rights, whether by postal ballot or by other means,” the bench held.





However, the bench on pointing out that this petition pertains to a small class of persons who are drivers ferrying election personnel at the time of the polling, directed Senior Advocate G.Rajagopalan, to take notice on behalf of the Election Commission so that immediate appropriate action can be taken by the Election Commission in accordance with the law to ensure that at the next election, no official engaged for polling purposes misses out on the right and opportunity to exercise his franchise.