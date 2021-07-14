Sasikala holds legal discussions related to AIADMK general secretary case

Chennai :

Sasikala had also planned to continue the legal battle over the claim for AIADMK party symbol two leaves and the case filed before the city civil court is likely to come up for hearing on July 23, sources close to Sasikala told DT Next.





Supporters of Sasikala have also started the PR work for the leader convicted along with the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Sasikala is likely to brief her action plans to cadres and brief the media regularly.





Meanwhile, supporters of Sasikala are also reaching out to the sulking AMMK and AIADMK heavyweights who are planning to jump the ship to the ruling DMK. Unconfirmed reports have also started circulating among the AIADMK circle and social media informing that former speaker and AIADMK MLA P Dhanapal who disqualified 18 AIADMK MLAs for their allegiance to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is likely to join the DMK. Similarly, there are also reports that the AMMK organising secretary Senthamizhan is also planning to join the ruling DMK. However, AIADMK and family sources of Dhanapal termed the developments as WhatsApp rumours.





The status of Senthamizhan could not be confirmed and it may be noted that several AMMK district secretaries reporting to Senthamizhan recently deserted him and returned to the parent AIADMK. Meanwhile, the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday dismissed Edappadi union - agriculture wing secretary P Nagarajan, for anti-party activities. DMK minister Senthil Balaji is on a poaching spree for his party targeting the AIADMK functionaries in Salem, Erode and Coimbatore region.